Spears Abacus Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.78%), AAPL(5.83%), and TMO(5.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDK by 584,770 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.97.

On 08/08/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 491,271 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.61.

On 08/08/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $37.56 per share and a market cap of $54.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought 141,628 shares of NAS:TTWO for a total holding of 151,000. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.7.

On 08/08/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $125.51 per share and a market cap of $20.90Bil. The stock has returned -20.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 396,653-share investment in NYSE:TAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.7 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Molson Coors Beverage Co traded for a price of $54.64 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned 14.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molson Coors Beverage Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought 177,547 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 222,596. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/08/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $98.08 per share and a market cap of $59.63Bil. The stock has returned -25.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.07, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

