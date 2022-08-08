CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7261 OHMS LANE EDINA, MN 55439

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $470.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(4.81%), MOAT(4.27%), and VIG(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 176,436 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 08/08/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.06 per share and a market cap of $9.73Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 299,152 shares in ARCA:CGXU, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.42 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $21.67 per share and a market cap of $345.07Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 29,775 shares of NAS:ESGU for a total holding of 269,587. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.29.

On 08/08/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $92.27 per share and a market cap of $23.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC bought 23,756 shares of ARCA:IJS for a total holding of 34,439. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 08/08/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $96.93 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

The guru established a new position worth 51,967 shares in NYSE:MAIN, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.15 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Main Street Capital Corp traded for a price of $44.5 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned 12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.