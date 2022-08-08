IPG Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $400.00Mil. The top holdings were ERJ(6.73%), AAPL(6.12%), and MU(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PARA by 556,630 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.59.

On 08/08/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $25.21 per share and a market cap of $16.50Bil. The stock has returned -36.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OI by 980,700 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.36.

On 08/08/2022, O-I Glass Inc traded for a price of $13.7 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O-I Glass Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought 674,891 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 681,986. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 08/08/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.02 per share and a market cap of $34.02Bil. The stock has returned -51.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-book ratio of 0.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WDC by 227,760 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.08.

On 08/08/2022, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $47.58 per share and a market cap of $14.90Bil. The stock has returned -30.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought 118,790 shares of NAS:MU for a total holding of 440,393. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.07.

On 08/08/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.45 per share and a market cap of $67.79Bil. The stock has returned -24.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

