Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday August 10, 2022 to review financial results for the second quarter. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll-free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3Df52OeAqX.

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13732244. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at redwirespace.com

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on redwirespace.com

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005829/en/