BOHEMIA, NY and PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life science tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified products, announced today its subsidiary Scientific Bioprocessing (SBI) announces the launch of DOTS, a visionary sensor platform for bioprocessing at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology in San Francisco from August 7-10 at the Hyatt Regency. DOTS combines a network of sensors and actuators with powerful software to monitor Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) on a continuous basis.

In bioprocessing, researchers and engineers are interested in a broad variety of parameters (e.g. pH or biomass) for various vessel types (e.g. shake flasks, bags and custom bioreactor systems). For many of the needed parameters, applications and vessel types, no suitable sensors are available. If they are available, researchers often need to source them from different suppliers, ending up with application- and vessel-specific sensors and software products. This creates a complex landscape of sensors, suppliers, software products, user interfaces, calibration logics and other factors.

"The monitoring of bioprocesses and the respective sensor handling and control experience is often unnecessarily complex," said Daniel Grünes, President and CEO of Scientific Bioprocessing (SBI). "Our vision is that a scientist names a point of interest and parameter in bioprocessing and that our DOTS platform then provides a suitable sensor and software for that application in the simplest way possible. In other words: One sensor platform to simplify your bioprocessing."

To support the existing variety of applications from microbial fermentation to cell and gene therapy, a broad portfolio of sensors will be available on the DOTS platform, starting with sensors for biomass, pH and DO for various vessel types. These sensors are then combined with the innovative DOTS Software. The DOTS Software provides a modern and intuitive user interface, contains pre-defined application templates to allow experiment set-up with the least clicks possible and provides innovative features like biomass-based feeding in shake flasks. The DOTS Software is not a cloud solution, so users keep full control over their data and can locally deploy it.

"Now that DOTS has been launched our goal is to continuously add new sensors and applications to the platform. SBI has a robust development pipeline in various stages of development and testing," said John Moore, Chairman of SBI's parent company, Scientific Industries (SI). "While enlarging the DOTS platform we will keep our two core principles in mind: keep it simple and keep the platform open for integration. We are focused on enabling scientists to have the best sensing experience possible. It is all about delivering the shortest time to value for our customers and giving them the flexibility to generate and structure their data. We are fully committed to third party integration and interoperability with existing solutions. The SBI team is excited to manifest Digitally Simplified Bioprocessing for the biotech community."

To learn more about the DOTS platform, check out the SBI Webpage or contact SBI directly.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With the DOTS platform, SBI offers a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocessing sensors and actuators as well as the innovative DOTS software, for sensor control and data monitoring. Or in other words: one sensor platform to simplify your bioprocessing. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

