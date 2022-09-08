TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TWO FINANCIAL CENTER BOSTON, MA 02111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $3.26Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(4.82%), AAPL(4.76%), and MSFT(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 97,709 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 3,326,520. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.3 per share and a market cap of $1,534.68Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LHCG by 135,357 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.82.

On 08/09/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $161.81 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.26, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 24,741 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 27,226. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/09/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $536.6 per share and a market cap of $501.93Bil. The stock has returned 30.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-book ratio of 6.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NYT by 306,802 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.27.

On 08/09/2022, New York Times Co traded for a price of $30.97 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned -34.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Times Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 74,979 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 194,216. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/09/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $182.8 per share and a market cap of $167.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 11.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.