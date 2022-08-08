TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC" or "Park Lawn") has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets of Farris Funeral Service, Inc. and Affiliated Service Group, Inc. ("Farris"), a group of businesses consisting of one stand-alone funeral home and one on-site funeral home and cemetery located in Abingdon, Virginia.

"For 70 years, our family has served the families of the Washington County region and surrounding area with compassion, integrity and excellence. Through our partnership with Park Lawn, we will continue this unparalleled level of service as my brother, David Farris, returns to lead the business and maintain our ties with the community," stated Kim Farris Luke, a former co-owner of Farris.

"We are honored that the Farris family has chosen to enter into the next chapter of their history with Park Lawn and look forward to working with them and their team for many years to come," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Mr. Green continued, "With the addition of Farris, Park Lawn has not only entered into a new high growth market in Virginia, but it has also demonstrated its commitment to continue to partner with premier businesses as well as expand its footprint in the southeast region."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and seventeen U.S. states.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of PLC and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", "pro-forma" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on PLC's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding PLC's intentions to pursue its stated growth objectives. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including that the acquisition will perform as expected following closing, PLC will be able to implement business improvements and achieve cost savings, PLC will be able to retain key personnel, there will be no unexpected expenses occurring as a result of the acquisition, the multiples remain at or below levels paid by PLC for previously announced acquisitions, the acquisition and financing markets remain accessible, capital can be obtained at reasonable costs and PLC's current business lines operate and obtain synergies as expected, as well as those regarding present and future business strategies, organic growth initiatives, the environment in which PLC will operate in the future, expected revenues, expansion plans and PLC's ability to achieve its goals. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in PLC's Annual Information Form and most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, PLC assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

