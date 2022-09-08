LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BOSTON PLACE BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $1.45Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.27%), AAPL(3.86%), and AMZN(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 78,093 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.38.

On 08/09/2022, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $106.74 per share and a market cap of $11.38Bil. The stock has returned 14.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 27,427 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $200.01 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $219.51 per share and a market cap of $30.95Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 55,187 shares in NAS:TER, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.26 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $99.74 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -21.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-book ratio of 6.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LMCG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACC by 56,034 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.21.

On 08/09/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.37 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 34.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.74, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 31,062 shares in NYSE:MS, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $86.03 per share and a market cap of $148.23Bil. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.