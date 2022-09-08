Aviance Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 262 stocks valued at a total of $449.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.34%), ABBV(5.92%), and GOOGL(2.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aviance Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 232,211 shares in ARCA:IBDQ, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.82 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.81 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 9,633 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $562.36.

On 08/09/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $545.53 per share and a market cap of $220.93Bil. The stock has returned 15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-book ratio of 10.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 21,806 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/09/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.93 per share and a market cap of $444.83Bil. The stock has returned -12.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-book ratio of 16.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.02 and a price-sales ratio of 15.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 241,911-share investment in ARCA:MBSD. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.25 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund traded for a price of $21.38 per share and a market cap of $109.04Mil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SI by 32,000 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.16.

On 08/09/2022, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $104.62 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -9.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 13.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

