Greenwich Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $734.00Mil. The top holdings were IBKR(18.66%), SPY(10.88%), and AAPL(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IBKR by 1,241,986 shares. The trade had a 8.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.49.

On 08/09/2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $61.23 per share and a market cap of $6.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 233,264 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.83 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $42.94 per share and a market cap of $32.86Bil. The stock has returned -36.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.45 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,500 shares in NAS:MELI, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $876.78 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1024.25 per share and a market cap of $51.56Bil. The stock has returned -41.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.53, a price-book ratio of 32.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought 161,183 shares of NYSE:F for a total holding of 241,638. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.74.

On 08/09/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $15.78 per share and a market cap of $63.44Bil. The stock has returned 16.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 402,700 shares in NYSE:ZETA, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.84 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Zeta Global Holdings Corp traded for a price of $7.01 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned 15.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zeta Global Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 13.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

