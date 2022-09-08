LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $914.00Mil. The top holdings were TD(9.50%), RY(9.25%), and BCE(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,193,630-share investment in NYSE:SJR. Previously, the stock had a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.97 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Shaw Communications Inc traded for a price of $26.92 per share and a market cap of $13.53Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shaw Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 155,334 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN849 per share and a market cap of MXN85.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD bought 161,759 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 903,386. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 08/09/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $82.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 157,891-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $81.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:RY by 46,938 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.4.

On 08/09/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $96.9 per share and a market cap of $136.54Bil. The stock has returned -2.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

