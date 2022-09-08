Coyle Financial Counsel LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(18.05%), DFIC(9.22%), and VEA(8.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 171,515 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 331,545. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.63 per share and a market cap of $96.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 95,462 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 182,388. The trade had a 3.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $53.2 per share and a market cap of $48.20Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 13,055 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 24,131. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $207.87 per share and a market cap of $271.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 27,930 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 52,333. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.81 per share and a market cap of $43.64Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought 37,230 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 74,538. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/09/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.54 per share and a market cap of $187.06Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

