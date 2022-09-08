Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1235 WESTLAKES DRIVE BERWYN, PA 19312

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 259 stocks valued at a total of $549.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.04%), PINS(1.77%), and GTLB(1.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 131,710-share investment in NAS:FIVN. Previously, the stock had a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.3 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $116.87 per share and a market cap of $8.19Bil. The stock has returned -42.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 33.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -279.33 and a price-sales ratio of 11.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 168,420 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.64 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $66.62 per share and a market cap of $9.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.95 and a price-sales ratio of 26.34.

The guru sold out of their 188,245-share investment in NAS:ZI. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.35 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $48 per share and a market cap of $19.37Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 177.79, a price-book ratio of 9.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 87.45 and a price-sales ratio of 18.75.

The guru sold out of their 226,013-share investment in NYSE:DT. Previously, the stock had a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.92 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $42.06 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned -35.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 294.12, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 89.21 and a price-sales ratio of 12.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 20,270-share investment in NYSE:HUBS. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $366.96 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, HubSpot Inc traded for a price of $385.22 per share and a market cap of $18.50Bil. The stock has returned -41.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HubSpot Inc has a price-book ratio of 22.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1774.58 and a price-sales ratio of 12.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

