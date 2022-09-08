Moors & Cabot, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 810 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.84%), MSFT(4.17%), and TPL(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moors & Cabot, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 16,509 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 08/09/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $196.09 per share and a market cap of $170.34Bil. The stock has returned 4.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-book ratio of 10.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 35,578 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN849 per share and a market cap of MXN85.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 35,888-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.4 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $81.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,657 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.87 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Moors & Cabot, Inc. bought 4,349 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 31,927. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 08/09/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $310.33 per share and a market cap of $196.30Bil. The stock has returned -2.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

