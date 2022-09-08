ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $536.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(2.86%), AAPL(2.29%), and WM(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 68,944 shares in NYSE:ABC, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.01 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $140.62 per share and a market cap of $29.14Bil. The stock has returned 18.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-book ratio of 130.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 177,950-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 105,156-share investment in NYSE:CLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.36 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Continental Resources Inc traded for a price of $66.13 per share and a market cap of $24.01Bil. The stock has returned 91.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Continental Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ISTHMUS PARTNERS, LLC bought 130,125 shares of NAS:COCO for a total holding of 150,290. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.57.

On 08/09/2022, The Vita Coco Co Inc traded for a price of $12.59 per share and a market cap of $699.95Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Vita Coco Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 43,507-share investment in NAS:IIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.01 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, IntriCon Corp traded for a price of $24.24 per share and a market cap of $225.49Mil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IntriCon Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

