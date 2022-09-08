Otter Creek Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were RADI(7.55%), BRP(3.59%), and OWL(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Otter Creek Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC bought 505,365 shares of NAS:RADI for a total holding of 739,359. The trade had a 5.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.39.

On 08/09/2022, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $14.95 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned -3.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.52.

The guru established a new position worth 182,362 shares in NAS:AVID, giving the stock a 3.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.24 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Avid Technology Inc traded for a price of $26.1 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avid Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 154,161 shares in NYSE:BXSL, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.96 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $24.54 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.16 and a price-sales ratio of 9.24.

During the quarter, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC bought 66,305 shares of NYSE:AMRC for a total holding of 111,664. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.97.

On 08/09/2022, Ameresco Inc traded for a price of $69.73 per share and a market cap of $3.61Bil. The stock has returned 7.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ameresco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 40,000-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.26 per share and a market cap of $111.32Bil. The stock has returned -65.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-book ratio of 5.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

