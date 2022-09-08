NICOLET BANKSHARES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were NIC(17.53%), SPYV(10.28%), and SPYG(5.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NICOLET BANKSHARES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NICOLET BANKSHARES INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 144,748 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.63 per share and a market cap of $96.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

During the quarter, NICOLET BANKSHARES INC bought 48,360 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 1,071,488. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $38.84 per share and a market cap of $13.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

NICOLET BANKSHARES INC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 24,097 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.34 per share and a market cap of $83.27Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 28,822 shares in ARCA:JAGG, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.36 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.7 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NICOLET BANKSHARES INC bought 16,705 shares of NYSE:NIC for a total holding of 930,011. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.08.

On 08/09/2022, Nicolet Bankshares Inc traded for a price of $80.11 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 7.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

