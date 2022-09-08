Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDX(12.72%), MOAT(11.04%), and SCHG(10.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 261,943 shares in ARCA:BIV, giving the stock a 6.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.04 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.07 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -9.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 153,782 shares in ARCA:BSV, giving the stock a 3.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.79 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.85 per share and a market cap of $38.39Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 217,853 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $18.25Bil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDX by 47,085 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $54.28 per share and a market cap of $9.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. bought 28,098 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 515,564. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/09/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $66.61 per share and a market cap of $15.42Bil. The stock has returned -12.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a price-book ratio of 6.99.

