OPPENHEIMER & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc. is a retail brokerage hedge fund firm based out of New York City. The company can trace its history back to 1950 and operates as a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., its parent holding company. Oppenheimer & Co itself was created out of a 1975 restructuring of Oppenheimer that rose out of the great period of growth during the earlier decades. The company, along with Oppenheimer Capital Corporation and Oppenheimer Management Corp., would be created as operating subsidiaries. Oppenheimer & Co currently offers a variety of mutual fund advisory, securities research, asset management, and investment banking services. The company has grown from its inception to now have over 3,100 employees of which 1280 are investment professionals. Oppenheimer & Co conducts its research internally as a subsidiary and deals in stocks, options, bonds, and commodities. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, information technology, consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Oppenheimer & Co’s top 10 holdings make up less than a sixth of its total allocations, and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 23%. The company holds over $9.4 billion in total assets under management spread across over 18,800 accounts. Both of Oppenheimer & Co’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $3 billion back in 2010 to well over 3 times that amount today. The company mainly caters to individuals and high net worth individuals, each making up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charities, and corporations, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1403 stocks valued at a total of $4.65Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.17%), AAPL(3.89%), and BRK.B(1.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPPENHEIMER & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER & CO INC bought 449,679 shares of ARCA:SJNK for a total holding of 492,139. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.03.

On 08/09/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.18 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.86% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 689,377-share investment in ARCA:SGOL. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.97 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $17.14 per share and a market cap of $2.49Bil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER & CO INC bought 232,300 shares of ARCA:XLRE for a total holding of 250,119. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.34.

On 08/09/2022, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) traded for a price of $44.04 per share and a market cap of $5.55Bil. The stock has returned -3.10% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has a price-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPHB by 118,267 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.64.

On 08/09/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF traded for a price of $69.42 per share and a market cap of $510.93Mil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 52,256 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.87 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

