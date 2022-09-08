Baird Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1765 stocks valued at a total of $36.02Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.94%), MSFT(3.79%), and JNJ(2.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 817,014 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 1,209,280. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $251.7 per share and a market cap of $63.04Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 2,512,421 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 2,569,456. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $18.25Bil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,798,231 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 1,801,651. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.11.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,330,484 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 2,178,736. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.34 per share and a market cap of $83.27Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baird Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,815,311 shares of NAS:ISTB for a total holding of 1,980,376. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.59.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.56 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.16.

