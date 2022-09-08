Cannae Holdings, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $2.26Bil. The top holdings were DNB(58.74%), ALIT(15.68%), and CDAY(12.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DNB by 1,357,665 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.65.

On 08/09/2022, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $16.12 per share and a market cap of $6.99Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CDAY by 2,000,000 shares. The trade had a 4.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.71.

On 08/09/2022, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc traded for a price of $66 per share and a market cap of $10.10Bil. The stock has returned -35.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 631.78 and a price-sales ratio of 8.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SST by 1,731,211 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.64.

On 08/09/2022, System1 Inc traded for a price of $8.72 per share and a market cap of $789.74Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, System1 Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.18 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.09.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TREB.U by 1,002,697 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.4.

On 08/09/2022, Trebia Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.6601 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -19.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Trebia Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 6,199,879 shares of NYSE:ALIT for a total holding of 52,477,062. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 08/09/2022, Alight Inc traded for a price of $8.17 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -21.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alight Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

