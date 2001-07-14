Biodesix%2C+Inc.+(Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced it has been recognized in the Healthcare+Technology+Report%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+100+Healthcare+Technology+Companies of 2022. The company develops and commercializes blood-based diagnostic tests designed to address important unmet needs in healthcare, by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix offers five non-invasive, Medicare-covered tests for lung nodule assessment and treatment guidance for patients with lung cancer. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic research groups to solve complex diagnostic challenges.

The top 100 companies this year represent a range of specialties, from genomics to pharmaceuticals, lab testing, therapeutics, data analysis, and much more. What they have in common is the impact they are having on patients’ lives, whether through direct treatment or by providing advanced, game-changing products and services to treatment providers. They are driving the industry forward and creating an environment in which better care for all is possible.

“I believe this recognition speaks volumes about the Biodesix team, culture, mission, and vision, which revolves around our collective commitment and daily contributions to positively impact patients’ lives by uniting biopharma, physicians, and patients to transform the standard of care and improve outcomes with innovative, personalized diagnostics,” said Scott Hutton, CEO, Biodesix. “The Biodesix team is honored to be recognized and included in the Healthcare Technology Report’s esteemed list of healthcare innovators and would like to congratulate the other companies and teams recognized.”

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an unprecedented 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

