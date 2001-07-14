Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company.

Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dwayne is an outstanding leader with extensive experience in our Thermo King business, who has a reputation for delivering business growth while keeping customers front and center and creating an uplifting and inclusive culture for his team,” said Regnery. “He will continue to expand Thermo King’s role as a market leader in delivering sustainable refrigerated transport solutions, including our goal to provide fully electric products in every segment of the cold chain in EMEA by 2023.”

Dwayne most recently served as vice president of sales and service for Thermo King Americas. Since joining Thermo King in 2006, he has worked in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including district and regional sales and product management positions. He has a track record of achieving substantial business growth through diverse market conditions and meeting customers’ evolving needs through innovative solutions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biological engineering from the University of Georgia College of Engineering and an MBA from Arizona State University.

“Thermo King is an industry leader in refrigerated transport, and I’m thrilled to take on this new role during an exciting time, when we’re helping to transform the industry for a more sustainable future, while bringing new and innovative solutions to our EMEA customers,” said Cowan.

Cowan will be based in Brussels. He succeeds Francesco Incalza, who will return to the U.S. as vice president of Audit Services, reporting to chief financial officer Chris Kuehn and the Audit Committee of the Trane Technologies Board of Directors.

