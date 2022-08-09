VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.B, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.C, Financial)(US OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce that its next generation Jackpot Blitz® 2.0 will be exhibited at the 2022 Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association ("OIGA") Conference and Trade Show this week.

Jackpot Blitz® 2.0, the Company's revolutionary dealerless poker table, will be available for live demonstrations at Booth #614 located at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma:

On Wednesday, August 10th from 12 PM to 7 PM (local time)

and,

On Thursday, August 11th from 12 PM to 3 PM (local time).

The next generation Jackpot Blitz® includes Ticket-In-Ticket-Out ("TITO") functionality, allowing casino guests to use cash directly at the table to fund play. In addition, the new Jackpot Blitz® supports the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, allowing seamless integration with most casino management systems. The two new features are required by most regulated casinos and represent the last major step in mass market development for the Jackpot Blitz®. The new Jackpot Blitz® can be seen in the video below:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nYUiKEEI4C8

The OIGA Conference and Trade Show is an opportunity for the Company to introduce Jackpot Blitz® for the first time ever in Oklahoma, one of the largest tribal casino jurisdictions in the United States.

Jackpot President & CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "we are excited to share our company's positive disruptive technology with the Oklahoma tribal gaming market. Hands-dealt-per-hour is a key performance metric for table games in Oklahoma, and Jackpot Blitz has a clear speed advantage over traditional dealers, while delivering an engaging, fun and error-free entertainment experience. Casino dealer shortages, high labor costs, and an undeniable trend toward digital gaming, all support the increased demand for our product."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and

casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

