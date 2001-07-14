Evergy and a partnership between Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy announced today that Evergy will purchase the 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek Wind Farm in western Oklahoma for a purchase price of about $250 million. The renewable energy from this wind farm will serve customers in the Evergy Missouri West service area.

“Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest’s affordable renewable energy resources to serve our customers,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO. “Expanding our portfolio of renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets.”

Over the next 10 years, Evergy plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. Evergy has set a goal of 70 percent carbon reduction by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. The company expects a combination of supportive energy policies and evolving technology to enable the net-zero goal.

“Evergy’s commitment to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity drives our planning, and Persimmon Creek Wind Farm supports those three tenants,” Campbell said. “This addition is part of our responsible transition to cleaner energy that includes maintaining a balanced mix of generation sources to ensure we reliably deliver the power our customers need.”

Persimmon Creek Wind Farm achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma.

The acquisition of Persimmon Creek Wind Farm, which is expected to close by early 2023, remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Evergy’s legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Scout and Elawan’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 15,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 24 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com.

About Elawan Energy

Elawan Energy is a global operator in the renewable energy industry with over 1.1 GW of wind, solar, and hydropower projects in operation and over 11 GW of renewable energy under development. Elawan offers integrated solutions along the green energy life circle, from the promotion, development and construction of wind farms, photovoltaic plants and hydropower plants until their operation, maintenance and sale of the green energy produced. Elawan Energy is part of the ORIX Group.

