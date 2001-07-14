KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 23, 2022).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI1d14ef6c91f44696a550e19cd58f0d36

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ke.com.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 20 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

