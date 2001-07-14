New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced Robert Pohlman has been named Vice President of NJR Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) and Corporate Strategy effective immediately. Mr. Pohlman will be responsible for leading and developing the renewable energy business, while also driving new growth opportunities and strategic initiatives across NJR.

“NJR Clean Energy Ventures is a core part of our business and growth strategy,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “With his extensive experience in the sustainable investment space, Bobby has played a key role in our company’s investment of over $1 billion in renewable infrastructure over the last decade and helped grow CEV into one of the largest solar owner/operators in New Jersey. He has proven himself to be a strong, capable leader in every job he’s held. I am confident Bobby will continue to facilitate growth and success at CEV as we invest in and deliver cleaner energy to our customers.”

Mr. Pohlman joined NJR in 2011 as Director of Business Development at CEV. In 2019, he was named Chief of Staff to the President and CEO of NJR and served as Managing Director of Innovation and Strategic Initiatives before being promoted to Vice President-Strategy, Communications, Government Relations and Policy in 2021. Prior to joining NJR, he worked as Vice President at Citadel LLC and Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse Energy LLC and Barclays Capital, Inc.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 560,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR’s principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 560,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 370 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 370 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

