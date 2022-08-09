SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is introducing a Bitcoin ATM Machine at its retail location Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has been working diligently to produce alternate payment methods for customers to use when they shop and getting into the crypto sector is an incredibly significant way to drive traffic to a business. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "We are always striving to offer more of a choice for our beloved loyal customers. With that being said, we have been approached by multiple customers asking if they can complete a transaction with crypto, so that is why we decided that this would be a fantastic idea to bring a multi-purpose Bitcoin ATM into our business!"



The Machine being placed is called Bit Teller. The Bit Teller machine is the most portable ATM on the market, which makes it easy to carry around to various locations if needed. By hosting a Bitcoin ATM, the company is offering something that competitors are not. Most people who are coming to use the Bitcoin ATM are likely to return. Being one of the very few businesses hosting a BTM in Fashion Square Mall, FBC Holding, Inc. is setting themselves even further ahead of not only direct competition, but all businesses around them as well.

One of the most popular benefits of Bitcoin ATMs is the privacy they offer. Bitcoin was designed to be a private, secure, and decentralized unit of exchange. When you transfer Bitcoin from one wallet to another, the record of this is visible for anyone to see. However, as there is no link between your wallet and your identity, transactions are kept 100% private. Another reason for using Bitcoin ATMs is they are very secure. While exchanges are commonly hacked and with frauds abound online, physical Bitcoin ATMs are tamper-proof. Besides being highly secure, Bitcoin ATMs also offer an instant way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. Although transactions on online exchanges are speedy, the signup process can be very drawn out.

Streetwear is one of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have appeared in recent years, involving the production, promotion, sale, and resale of casual fashion - mainly footwear, T-shirts, and other items - in ways that bypass traditional retail channels. Customers are often rallied via social media to be the first to buy products that are only available directly from the brand, either in-store or online. The anticipation of a time-limited chance to buy, helps create a tight-knit and almost cult-like relationship between streetwear brands and their consumers. This has helped propel streetwear from being an eye-catching fashion phenomenon that drew its inspiration from the countercultures of the 1980s and 1990s - including graffiti, hip-hop, skate and surf - into a multi-billion-dollar retail market.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to set up valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website: https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact:

[email protected]

