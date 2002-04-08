EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 15th, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon (Si) chips, and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight and with up to 20% lower system cost. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate power, drive, and control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the smallest, fastest power-conversion performance.

Navitas Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Monday, August 15th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 6867001

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tqt3b9y7

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 165 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db3d0f01-440a-4a4d-b81a-ad05daab16a9