Prelude Announces Acceptance of IND For a Differentiated and Brain Penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor PRT3645 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)



Clinical data readouts and next steps for the PRMT5 program, MCL1 inhibitor PRT1419, and CDK9 inhibitor PRT2527 are on track for the second half of 2022

Strong cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $246.3 million as of June 30, 2022, expected to fund operations into the second half of 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) ( PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on recent clinical and development pipeline progress.

“We continue to execute on building a deep portfolio of highly differentiated small molecules by delivering an IND submission every 12-18 months. Today, Prelude is pleased to announce the acceptance of our latest IND for PRT3645, a differentiated and highly brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor. We believe PRT3645 has the potential to extend the reach of CDK4/6 inhibition beyond HR+ breast cancers, for which the first generation CDK4/6 inhibitors were approved,” said Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude. “Our current cash runway is expected to fund our operations into the second half of 2024 enabling us to reach significant pipeline milestones.”

Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Prelude, shared “Having multiple programs in clinical development is a clear testament to the strength of Prelude’s drug discovery engine and the research team. It’s now the clinical organization’s responsibility to take these highly potent and selective molecules from our research colleagues and execute efficient clinical trials. By adding a differentiated CDK4/6 inhibitor to our growing clinical portfolio, we strengthen our likelihood of achieving effective treatments for multiple cancers and underserved patient populations.”

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Objectives

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022, were $246.3 million. Prelude anticipates that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will fund Prelude’s operations into the second half of 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: For the second quarter of 2022, R&D expense decreased by $1.1 million to $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $22.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Included in research and development expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, was $2.5 million of non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation expense, including employee stock options, compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in research and development expense was primarily due to the wind down of PRT543 clinical development in the PRMT5 programs as we are concentrating further development efforts on our PRT811 candidate in biomarker-selected patients in specific cancer types. We expect our research and development expenses to vary from quarter to quarter, primarily due to the timing of our clinical development activities.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: For the second quarter of 2022, G&A expenses increased to $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Included in the general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $3.6 million of non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation expense, including employee stock options, as compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily due to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and an increase in professional fees as we expanded our operations to support our research and development efforts.

Net Loss: For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net loss was $27.4 million, or $0.58 per share of common stock, basic and diluted compared to $26.9 million, or $0.58 per share, respectively, for the prior year period. Included in the net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $6.0 million of non-cash expense related to the impact of expensing share-based payments, including employee stock options, as compared to $4.2 million for the prior year period.

About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT811, a highly selective, potent, orally bioavailable PRMT5 inhibitor; PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor. Additionally, Prelude is progressing a potential first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader, with an IND expected in the second half of 2022.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities, timing of availability and announcements of clinical results for PRT543, PRT811, PRT1419 and PRT3645, the timing of reporting expected findings related to PRT1419, the timing of the escalation portion for its Phase 1 clinical trial for PRT2527, the timing of IND-related activities for PRT3645 and the SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader, the potential benefits of Prelude’s product candidates and platform, and the sufficiency of cash and cash equivalents to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into the second half of 2024. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Prelude believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Prelude cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Prelude's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Prelude's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prelude’s business, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, Prelude’s ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, Prelude's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Prelude's ability to protect intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Prelude files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Prelude undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.





PRELUDE THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 21,310 $ 22,409 General and administrative 8,151 5,513 Total operating expenses 29,461 27,922 Loss from operations (29,461 ) (27,922 ) Other income, net 2,087 1,057 Net loss $ (27,374 ) $ (26,865 ) Per share information: Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 47,276,684 46,057,112 Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (27,374 ) $ (26,865 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax 19 — Comprehensive loss $ (27,355 ) $ (26,865 )





PRELUDE THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,706 $ 31,828 Marketable securities 195,599 259,405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,319 3,882 Total current assets 248,624 295,115 Restricted cash 4,044 4,044 Property and equipment, net 4,285 3,929 Right-of-use asset 1,793 1,707 Other assets 309 303 Total assets $ 259,055 $ 305,098 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,273 $ 7,840 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,716 9,621 Operating lease liability 1,822 1,740 Total current liabilities 15,811 19,201 Other liabilities 2,400 — Total liabilities 18,211 19,201 Commitments Stockholders’ equity: Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value: 487,149,741 shares authorized; 36,369,248 and 36,200,299 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4 4 Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; 12,850,259 shares authorized; 11,402,037 and 11,402,037 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 519,092 505,723 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,294 ) (711 ) Accumulated deficit (275,959 ) (219,120 ) Total stockholders’ equity 240,844 285,897 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 259,055 $ 305,098





