Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips nominated for ‘Best Snack' and RightRice® Veggie Rice nominated for ‘Best Plant-Based Food' in the QVC 2022 Consumer Choice® Food Awards

Both brands ‘sold out' of allocated inventory during their July nomination airings

Veggicopia® Greek Snack Olives debuted on QVC in June and have subsequently been invited back for three sales events

To date in 2022, Planting Hope's brands have had 16 sales events on QVC, amounting to hundreds of thousands of products sold and more than 100 minutes of cumulative airtime, viewed by millions of QVC customers

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial) (OTCQB:MYLKF) ( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that its popular Mozaics™ Veggie Chips and RightRice® Veggie Rice have been named finalists in QVC's prestigious 2022 Customer Choice® Food Awards. Mozaics™ are a finalist in the ‘Best Snack' category and RightRice® is a contender for the ‘Best Plant-Based Food' award. Another popular Planting Hope brand, Veggicopia® Greek Snack Olives, launched on QVC in June. Veggicopia® olives have already returned for two more airings and have received broad acclaim from QVC customers on QVC.com, another metric for early success on QVC.

"QVC is a powerful platform, reaching millions of consumers who trust and value the products presented to them by QVC hosts," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "The exposure for our brands on QVC programming is invaluable for introducing consumers to our delicious plant-based, sustainable food. We're overwhelmed by the positive response our products have received from the QVC audience, who have proven there is growing national demand for more sustainable, plant-based food. We are both honored and humbled to be selected from dozens of other brands to be finalists in the ‘Best Snack' and 'Best Plant-Based Food' categories of the QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards."

Every year, QVC polls more than 75,000 of its loyal customers in search of their favorite food products across 24 categories for consideration in the QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards. Voting for the winners in each category is open now and customers can vote for Mozaics™ Veggie Chips and RightRice® Veggie Rice HERE until August 14, 2022 at 11:59pm ET. The winners will be announced in September on a QVC broadcast and on the QVC website.

Planting Hope has six buyer-curated on-air items, each of which have been invited to return for repeat airings with QVC hosts during top QVC food programming.

Planting Hope has a total of 33 product listings on QVC's e-commerce site.

QVC reaches 94 million households across the US with a core demographic of women between the ages 35 and 64, mirroring a significant part of Planting Hope's target customer demographic.

Planting Hope products sold on QVC are exclusive multi-pack versions of products available at grocery retail locations, thereby helping to drive awareness and trial at retail.

"We're just getting started," Julia added, referring to the Company's successful relationship with QVC. "At Planting Hope, we're dedicated to building a mutually successful long-term partnership to bring delicious, plant-based and sustainable foods to QVC customers."

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands, please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, and @mozaicschips.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

[email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711226/Planting-Hopes-MozaicsTM-and-RightRiceR-Products-Named-Finalists-in-QVCR-2022-Customer-ChoiceR-Food-Awards



