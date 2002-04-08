FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has received a 2022 Innovation of the Year award from Business Insurance for CogencyIQ , a complete workers’ compensation and liability claims management service that uses cutting-edge analytics to produce a broad range of intelligent, actionable insights. This is the third consecutive year that CorVel has been recognized for its innovative products and services that support professional risk managers.



CogencyIQ combines artificial intelligence and predictive analytics with input from leading expert consultants to provide advanced business intelligence and insights for risk managers. It provides customized and scalable support including:

Tailored reporting packages

Loss-run analysis

Advanced analytics

Comparative analysis against industry, market and state trends

Program evaluation, assessment and cost-benefit analysis



“We created CogencyIQ to address challenges associated with gleaning actionable information from the vast amount of data involved in risk management, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts,” said Michael Combs, CorVel President and CEO. “The development of CogencyIQ is a true testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering innovative tools, service and support to our partners. Our focus and early adoption of technology in workers’ compensation has made it possible for CorVel to improve overall outcomes.”

Business Insurance will recognize winners during an awards ceremony in New York City on September 14, 2022. Profiles of the winners will be featured in a special Innovation and Technology digital edition of Business Insurance as well as the September 2022 issue of Business Insurance. Click here to learn more about the 2022 Innovation Awards. For more information about CorVel Corporation, please visit www.corvel.com .

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

