BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Kim Eastman, Vice President of Manufacturing, will be participating in the Cannabis Conference Presented by Cannabis Business Times at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ms. Eastman is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “How to Build Out and Set Up an Extraction Facility” beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. To register for the event, please click here.



For more information about the conference, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected].

