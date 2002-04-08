BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi, the market leader in smart water coolers, announced a $70 million Series D investment from Cowen Sustainable Investments (CSI), an environmental sustainability-focused growth investment platform. The $70 million in equity funding will support Bevi’s rapid growth and expansion into new verticals and products.



In 2015, Bevi pioneered smart water coolers that provide filtered, flavored, and sparkling water on demand. Bevi machines offer a more affordable and environmentally sustainable alternative to bottled water and flavored seltzer. Earlier this year, Bevi introduced its Standup 2.0, a next-generation water machine that offers over 40,000 permutations of beverages by letting users customize flavors, enhancements, carbonation levels and temperature. Bevi has helped customers save over 300 million single-use bottles and cans to date.

“Bevi offers a unique value proposition to customers that is more sustainable, is cost-advantageous to incumbent bottles and cans, is easier to maintain and has demonstrated mass appeal,” said Co-Head of CSI, Ewa Kozicz. “It is no surprise that Bevi’s brand is unrivaled in the category.”

Key areas of investment include:

New Vertical Expansion: Over the past two years, Bevi expanded from offices of tech and forward-thinking financial service companies to hotels, residential apartment buildings, car dealerships and health clubs. The company will make further investment to expand and diversify its footprint in commercial settings beyond the office.

Over the past two years, Bevi expanded from offices of tech and forward-thinking financial service companies to hotels, residential apartment buildings, car dealerships and health clubs. The company will make further investment to expand and diversify its footprint in commercial settings beyond the office. Product Innovation : Today, Bevi offers two fully IoT-enabled coolers – its revolutionary Standup 2.0 and convenient Countertop product. Bevi’s world-class engineering team will continue rolling out new features to existing machines and designing new products to serve a wider array of customers.

: Today, Bevi offers two fully IoT-enabled coolers – its revolutionary Standup 2.0 and convenient Countertop product. Bevi’s world-class engineering team will continue rolling out new features to existing machines and designing new products to serve a wider array of customers. Scale Manufacturing: Bevi is committed to ramping production of its machines to meet unprecedented demand.

Bevi is committed to ramping production of its machines to meet unprecedented demand. Partnership Development: Bevi has leveraged various partnerships to help scale the business to reach over 4,000 commercial customers throughout North America. The company plans to further develop these partnerships while establishing new relationships to support its growth trajectory.

Bevi has leveraged various partnerships to help scale the business to reach over 4,000 commercial customers throughout North America. The company plans to further develop these partnerships while establishing new relationships to support its growth trajectory. Talent Acquisition: Bevi is seeking to nearly double its headcount by hiring up to 100 people over the next 18 months, including sales, marketing, hardware, operations, and software.



“Our purpose at Bevi is to transform beverages from one of the most wasteful industries on the planet to one of the most sustainable,” said Sean Grundy, Bevi’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We are driving the transition from an antiquated supply chain built around single-use plastic bottles to a network of smart machines that purify tap water and perfectly formulate beverages at the point of use. To realize our vision at scale, we need to build out groundbreaking infrastructure, optimize systems to manage this infrastructure and grow Bevi into a household name. Through the investment from Cowen Sustainable Investments we are now sufficiently capitalized to make this happen.”

“We are excited to partner with Bevi because of our strong mission alignment and the opportunity to leverage CSI’s data analytics expertise,” added Vusal Najafov, Co-Head of CSI. “Bevi has built an unparalleled database of beverage preferences at a highly localized level, and by investing in their data analytics capabilities, Bevi will be able to offer each customer a more personalized experience and create a truly innovative beverage brand.”

Artem Mariychin, Managing Director at CSI, will join the company’s board.

About Bevi

Bevi designs smart water coolers that provide filtered, flavored, sparkling, and enhanced water on demand. The company was founded in 2013 by graduates of MIT and Yale University who shared a vision to redesign the beverage supply chain and eliminate the need for single-use disposable water bottles. Bevi machines are located throughout North America in the offices of corporations such as Lyft, Netflix, Bank of America, and BCG, and in amenity areas of residential apartment buildings run by leading property management firms such as Greystar and Colliers. To date, Bevi has helped customers save over 300 million single-use bottles and cans. For more information, visit www.bevi.co.

About Cowen Sustainable Investments

Founded in 2018, Cowen Sustainable Investments (CSI) provides tailored financing and data analytics solutions to companies that are accelerating the world’s transition to an environmentally sustainable economy by addressing pollution, waste, and resource constraints. The CSI strategy is managed by Cowen Sustainable Advisors LLC, a division of Cowen Inc. (“Cowen”). Cowen is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and investment management. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, Cowen is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Bevi Press Contact

Jon Carlson

VP Marketing

[email protected]

Cowen Sustainable Investments Press Contact

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

[email protected]