ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands.

The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.

"Today, restaurants are overwhelmed with disparate technologies that are devoid of the connectivity or intelligence that a unified solution offers," said CEO & President of PAR Technology Corporation, Savneet Singh. "The acquisition of MENU allows PAR to consolidate a restaurant's off-premise and on-premise orders into one unified techstack. Restaurants will now have a unified, data-driven network from the point of order to the kitchen, and all the way through fulfillment, allowing their teams to focus on delivering a better guest experience, instead of wasting time on vendor management."

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, MENU Technologies is one of the fastest-growing, modern, omnichannel ordering solutions for restaurant brands. With a core base of shared customers between PAR and MENU– including brands like dean & david, Vapiano– the acquisition will bring PAR’s expansive platform to new markets and add omnichannel ordering solutions to its U.S. clients.

“Since day one, our technology was purpose-built for restaurant brands to win back their customers, simplify management of digital channels and streamline ordering processes,” said MENU’s co-founder and CPO and Marlon Koch. “We’re excited about joining forces with PAR to accelerate our vision and become part of a unified solution that is truly revolutionizing restaurant technology and supporting enterprise brands across continents.”

MENU’s online ordering capabilities enhances PAR’s already integrated suite of SaaS solutions that includes Brink POS® for front-of-house, Data Central® for back-office, PAR Pay and PAR Payment Services for payments, and Punchh® for customer loyalty and engagement. With the acquisition, PAR solidifies itself as a leader for unified commerce that streamlines the back-of-house and front-of-house operations to maximize each guest’s experience.

To learn more about PAR’s industry-leading solutions, visit partech.com.

About MENU Technologies

MENU is a market-leading eCommerce platform for global restaurant brands, powering all digital customer touchpoints from mobile, web, kiosk to delivery marketplaces. We provide restaurant brands with the tools they need to grow their digital business, manage orders from all channels and for all order types, orchestrate their delivery operations, and fully control their digital experience to retain a direct customer relationship. With over 100 technology partner integrations, the MENU platform powers digital experiences for some of the largest restaurant brands worldwide. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2FMenu.app

About PAR Technology Corporation

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

