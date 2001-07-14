Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D modelling services for ecommerce brands is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize Configurator as an upgrade to the ARitize 3D app in Shopify. This launch further cements the Company's leadership position by offering one integrated solution for Shopify merchants. To date, the ARitize 3D app for Shopify has had a 40% conversion rate with 312 downloads, and 124 merchants in paid plan subscriptions. Adoption is growing in the Shopify community for 3D models, and it is anticipated that adding the Configurator option will only accelerate merchants' adoption.

Watch a video of the ARitize Configurator - click+here

Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, “Over the past several years, eCommerce sales have sky-rocketed on Shopify and Amazon. Customers are shopping more online and making more purchases online than ever before in new categories like furniture due to 3D models and AR. In my opinion, it is only a matter of time before all brands and businesses will need to shift and embrace new 3D modelling technologies to gain an edge over the competition. Brands must invest in 3D models, or they will risk being left behind by their competitors.” He continues, “We are seeing strong momentum in our business and are working with the largest ecomm Prime Marketplace as well as others who have a very large appetite for 3D models. We have what I believe is the highest-quality AI-powered 3D modelling and configuration technology that’s now available on Shopify which is another major ecommerce merchant platform.”

ARitize Configurator allows eCommerce sites to display multiple product variations from only one 3D model, which is all that’s needed to lay the groundwork for an extended product portfolio. With a single 3D model acting as the base, the Company’s technology has made it easy to swap and display all product options and customizations. Customers have the ability to interchange colors, parts, materials and textures in real-time 3D to suit their personal preferences. With the augmented reality feature, customers can also place the customized high quality 3D product in their home or desired location, to see how the product would look in their space. This allows customers to see customized products from every angle and position them appropriately prior to purchasing, leading to better purchasing decisions and greater buying confidence. This provides an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, better informed, which has shown to generate up to a 94%25+increase+in+conversions+and+a+40%25+reduction in returns.1

With Nextech AR’s integrated ARitize Configurator technology now available in the ARitize 3D app in the Shopify merchant store, the Company provides a one-stop solution for eCommerce businesses, incorporating both 3D model making and product configurations. This makes the adoption of 3D/AR extremely easy, simple and affordable for Shopify merchants as they can subscribe for different plans which suit their needs and manage the app themselves from their merchant Shopify admin. The functionality is also seamless, as the ARitize 3D app holds an extension that allows Shopify merchants to embed a configurator onto their PDP without modifying code – allowing for an easy drag and drop wherever desired on the product page.

About ARitize Configurator

Nextech AR Solutions ARitize Configurator is one of the most advanced configuration products on the market today. It is a software extension of the award-winning ARitize 3D app that allows consumers, buyers, and sales reps to customize & preview high-quality 3D models of products they wish to purchase. The Configurator makes it easy for shoppers to change colors, parts and materials all in engaging real-time 3D.

Nextech AR Solutions is a global augmented reality company that is powering the metaverse. Its technology - including ARitize Configurator - helps businesses in a range of industries like eCommerce, advertising, packaging design, virtual events, digital learning achieve next-level interactivity. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nextechar.com%2Faritize-configurator

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

