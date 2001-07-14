The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the fifth edition of its annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) Report, inclusive of updates on the company’s ESG targets. The report showcases the company’s collective determination and commitment to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential while delivering tremendous progress to meet its goals.

Select report highlights from the company’s 2021 operations include:

Made substantial progress toward achieving the company's goal to reduce air and water process emissions of fluorinated organic compounds by 99% or more by 2030, reaching a 40% global reduction since 2018.

Generated 47.2% of total 2021 revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Achieved the company’s sustainable supply chain goal, completing supplier corporate responsibility assessment evaluations for 81% of suppliers by spend, with 15% of suppliers improving their sustainability performance.

Furthered our commitment to energy and emissions reductions, joining the U.S. Department of Energy Better Climate Challenge with a commitment to reduce energy intensity by 17% and reduce GHG emissions by 50% within 10 years.

Reached the 30% milestone on the way to investing $50 million in our communities and launched a new global school partnership program, ChemFEST, to nurture the next generation of STEM professionals.

Refocused our gender parity goal, dedicating ourselves to filling 50% of all director-level positions and above with women by 2030 on our journey to achieving gender parity. For 2021, we’ve filled 33% of director level and above positions and 23% of all positions with women.

Exceeded the 20% goal to fill all U.S. positions with ethnically diverse employees and set a new, more ambitious goal of filling 30% of all U.S. positions with ethnically diverse talent.

Made exciting progress in the first year of the Remove2Reclaim research project, which is developing a more sustainable process for recovering titanium dioxide and polymers from end-use plastic to help crack the code on effective plastic recycling.

Based on Chemours’ 2021 actions and accomplishments, the report is entitled %26ldquo%3BChemistry+for+a+Better+World.%26rdquo%3B It highlights how the company’s 6,400 employees acted with courage and agility, in cooperation with partners around the globe, to respond to the year’s challenges and strengthen our businesses while making a meaningful impact on the planet.

“The world increasingly expects companies to provide essential products responsibly. At Chemours, we share those expectations, which is why sustainability, and our commitments to it, are embedded in everything we do,” said Mark Newman, President and CEO of Chemours. “I’m proud of our team's progress and how we continue to demonstrate that our innovative products are vital to advancing the next generation of sustainable industries, from clean hydrogen energy to semiconductor chips to climate-friendly thermal solutions and much more.”

In addition to releasing its 2021 CRC Report, Chemours recently announced it is pursuing official science-based targets through the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), strengthening its ambitious climate goals.

“Sustainability at Chemours is an ethos practiced by all of our 6,400 collective entrepreneurs. We fully embrace the bold innovation, collaboration, and action needed today to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges,” said Sheryl Telford, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Sustainability is part of our DNA, and we’ll continue to push ourselves to do better and be better in everything that we do for the benefit of the environment and our global community.”

Click+here to read Chemours’ 2021 Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report.

