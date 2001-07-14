Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” or the “Company”) today announced that Victoria Dolan is retiring as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Ms. Dolan will remain with Revlon until September 30, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities.

The Company also today announced that Matt Kvarda, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, will join as interim CFO, effective October 1. Mr. Kvarda will report directly to Debra Perelman, Revlon’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”).

“I want to thank Victoria for her tremendous dedication and numerous contributions over the past four years as part of our team and I wish her all the best in retirement,” Ms. Perelman said. “We are fortunate to have Matt on board and look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the restructuring process in the months to come.”

In his nearly 30 years of experience, Mr. Kvarda has served in interim leadership roles at numerous companies including as interim CFO at TEAM, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) and interim CFO at Jacuzzi Brands. Since joining A&M in 2004, he has led all aspects of the accounting and finance process. Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Kvarda was a Senior Director at KPMG LLP and also previously held leadership positions at Arthur Andersen & Co. and Bank of America.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

