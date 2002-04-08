CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases, today announced the appointment of Nichol Ochsner to the role of Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. In this newly created position, Ms. Ochsner will be responsible for driving external awareness of KemPharm’s value proposition, including ongoing relations with the Company’s shareholders, covering analysts and prospective investors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nichol to KemPharm and look forward to benefitting from her more than 20 years’ experience developing investor relations and corporate communications strategies in the biopharmaceutical industry,” stated Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm. “With the addition of arimoclomol, the ongoing advancement of our clinical pipeline, led by KP1077, and the continued commercialization of AZSTARYS®, KemPharm offers multiple opportunities for growth that have appeal to a wide array of stakeholders. Nichol possesses an extensive communications skillset that is ideally suited to positioning such a multifaceted value proposition and conveying our unique vision to the investment community and other constituents.”

Prior to joining KemPharm, Ms. Ochsner served as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications with Statera Biopharma. Previously, Ms. Ochsner served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at TherapeuticsMD. Prior to TherapeuticsMD, she was Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Aralez Pharmaceutical, and, before that, served as Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Auxilum until its acquisition by Endo International plc for $2.6 billion. Prior to Auxilum, she served as Director of Corporate Communications at Medarex until the acquisition by Bristol Meyers Squibb for $2.4 billion. She has also held positions at Kos Pharmaceuticals, Genta, Enzon Pharmaceuticals and AXA Financial. Ms. Ochchner holds a B.A. in Pre-Law from West Virginia University.

“I am very excited to join KemPharm at this important time in the Company’s growth and evolution,” stated Ms. Ochsner. “KemPharm is rare among small biopharmaceutical companies in that it possesses a deep and diverse clinical pipeline coupled with revenue-generating pre-NDA and commercial-stage assets, along with a strong balance sheet. This is a very compelling story, and one that I look forward to showcasing across our continuum of stakeholders.”

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases. KemPharm has a diverse product portfolio, combining a clinical-stage development pipeline with revenue-generating NDA-stage and commercial assets. The pipeline includes arimoclomol, an orally-delivered, first-in-class treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), and KP1077, which the company is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder, and narcolepsy. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients aged six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

