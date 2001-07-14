Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”), a leading provider of comprehensive systems that detect and monitor radiation in medical, industrial and defense end markets, today announced the acquisition of the Critical Infrastructure (CI) business of Collins Aerospace (through ARINC Incorporated, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace) is now complete, and the CI business will integrate under the Mirion brand as Secure Integrated Solutions (SIS).

Operating out of Carrollton, TX and Pittsburgh, PA, the CI business specializes in command-and-control software solutions for nuclear power plants and government facilities to protect their systems against cybersecurity threats or compromises. The CI team brings significant depth of talent in software development that is closely aligned with Mirion’s offerings. The CI business will be pivotal in accelerating the software platform consolidation and digital roadmap execution for the Mirion Industrial Group.

“We look forward to welcoming the employees of the CI business to the Mirion team. They have built a leading position in the commercial nuclear power security software market, which should enhance our ability to offer broader digital solutions to our industrial customers,” said Mirion Technologies CEO Thomas Logan.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, www.mirion.com.

