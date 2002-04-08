STMicroelectronics releases TouchGFX 4.20 for advanced graphics on STM32 microcontrollers

STM32 user-interface design environment adds support for powerful NeoChrom graphics accelerator with new screen rotation and texture-mapping capabilities

Geneva, August 9, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator, which is integrated in advanced MCUs such as the new STM32U5 series.

Developed from ST’s Chrom-ART Accelerator™ that manipulates pixels and shapes, NeoChrom allows full-screen rotation at any angle and supports texture mapping for smooth, fluid graphics and enhanced ease of use.

Panasonic, the global consumer-electronics brand, has used TouchGFX with STM32 microcontrollers for several years in the creation of its home appliance products. “The quality and design of the TouchGFX tools, as well as the great user experiences we have been able to implement with ST’s support, contributes to our brand awareness and experience. TouchGFX enables our engineers to be more productive,” said Wang Cong, Director, Device Solution Development Center, Panasonic Software Development Center Dalian Co,Ltd.

With the NeoChrom accelerator on-chip, the latest STM32 MCUs elevate embedded graphics performance to that approaching the application processors of today’s smartphones and tablets. On the other hand, the MCUs are more affordable, power efficient, and easier to use. They can run on simple operating systems such as FreeRTOS and Microsoft® Azure ThreadX, or even bare metal.

“TouchGFX 4.20 now lets developers everywhere unleash NeoChrom-accelerated graphics in embedded systems containing our latest and most energy-efficient STM32 MCUs,” added Ricardo de-sa-Earp, Executive Vice President, General-Purpose Microcontroller Sub-Group, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, STMicroelectronics.

TouchGFX 4.20 adds further important new features for developers, including support for importing and exporting custom widgets. The environment comprises TouchGFXDesigner, the graphical development tool, and X-CUBE-TOUCHGFX embedded software, which provides all the firmware needed to run the user interface on the target MCU. Fully integrated with the STM32Cube MCU-development ecosystem, TouchGFX provides a complete end-to-end workflow that simplifies design and accelerates time to market.

TouchGFX 4.20 is available now, free of charge, and can be downloaded directly from https://www.st.com/en/embedded-software/x-cube-touchgfx.html

You can also read our blogpost at https://blog.st.com/touchgfx/

About STMicroelectronics



At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:



STMicroelectronics

Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: [email protected]

Attachments