SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., ( CCXI), today announced the cancellation of its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call is being cancelled due to the August 4, 2022, announcement that Amgen and ChemoCentryx, Inc. signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Amgen would acquire ChemoCentryx.



ChemoCentryx filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on August 8, 2022.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered therapies. In the United States, ChemoCentryx markets TAVNEOS® (avacopan), the first approved orally administered inhibitor of the complement 5a receptor as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. TAVNEOS is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx is also developing CCX559, a highly potent orally administered small molecule PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. A Phase I dose escalation study for CCX559 is ongoing and ChemoCentryx plans to advance to a Phase Ib/II study in the second half of 2022.

Additionally, ChemoCentryx has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer. For more information about the Company visit www.ChemoCentryx.com.

TAVNEOS® is a registered trademark of ChemoCentryx, Inc. For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, available at TAVNEOS.com.

