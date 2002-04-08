Micro-Tracker™ Blends Miniscule Size With Unparalleled Compatibility and Reporting



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SPYR, INC. ( SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries, is pleased to announce the launch of the Micro-Tracker™ Modem, the world’s smallest IoT Tracking Device.

Literally the size of a postage stamp, the pending release of Micro-Tracker™ Modem adds to the formidable technology of earlier GeoTraq offerings. Micro-Tracker™ can be attached to or inserted inside a seamlessly unlimited array of devices, assets, packages, equipment and power tools to provide regular updates on their location. Despite its diminutive size, Micro-Tracker™ is packed with a suite of state-of-the-art technologies for wireless communications that provides global connectivity along with cellular location technology that provides the best solution for finding “things” when they are inside and out of range of satellite GPS coverage.

This efficacy is essential since packages, small assets and hand-carried equipment can spend a majority of time in buildings and trucks. GeoTraq now combines these technologies with its patented “Blackout X” power saving modes to provide the longest possible battery life. Blackout X technology tells the device to rest during non-use periods, dramatically extending battery life and device use.

A hallmark of GeoTraq products is that they are easy for people to use. The Micro-Tracker™ modem is completely self-contained and ready to use, just find a place to stick the module, attach a battery and antenna of your choosing and the modem is live and tracking. It can be purchased with a desired quantity of network connects and sends location information directly to a platform of your choosing. Customers no longer need a dispatch or inventory system to collect this data as critical alerts can be sent directly to a smartphone. With Micro-Tracker™, GeoTraq is positioning itself as the future leader in the reduction of all of the complexity commonly associated with IoT solutions.

“The best technology solutions hide the technical details and simply provide the benefits to the end-user in the simplest way possible,” states Pierre Parent, Chief Technology Officer. “GeoTraq is focused on letting our customers deploy IoT solutions almost immediately after they discover our products solve a simple business problem they encounter. Even complex IoT systems can be reimagined and re-design to enjoy the benefits of our simple IoT solutions.”

“We believe Micro-Tracker™ is a true and demonstrable game changer for IoT and its massive applications,” added Parent. “And we are just getting started.”

About GeoTraq

GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors, such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company focused on IoT, or the Internet of Things. Through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., SPYR develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. Through its GeoTraq business, SPYR develops and manufactures fully self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Trackertracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensorsensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

