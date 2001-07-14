Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2023. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com%2Fnewsroom%2Ffinancial-events and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT Aug. 16.

The company will release its second quarter earnings results and related+materials at 6 a.m. CDT Aug. 16.

