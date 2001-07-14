D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only company building both quantum annealing and gate-based quantum computers, announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after market close. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website:+https%3A%2F%2Fir.dwavesys.com%2F.

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international), conference ID code 13732159. Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the call will also be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.dwavesys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. D-Wave’s headquarters are based in Palo Alto, Calif. with Canadian operations and the Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence based near Vancouver, Canada.

