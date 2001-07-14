The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), today announced its flagship brand Hydrafacial will join the new wellness floor at Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, in partnership with the iconic department store’s exclusive aesthetic clinic provider Innerskin. Set to formally open in September, La Wellness Galerie is reported to be Europe’s largest dedicated wellness space.

“We are thrilled to partner with Innerskin to bring our breakthrough Hydrafacial technology to Galeries Lafayette, a true Paris institution. We are committed to offering Hydrafacial wherever consumers live, work and play, and Innerskin is the perfect partner to extend our amazing experience to La Wellness Galerie, an unmatched destination in all of Europe,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “Today, consumers increasingly blend the line between beauty and wellness, and Hydrafacial is there to meet them. Our confidence-boosting, glow-giving experience offers them a reason to come in-store and do other shopping at the same time.”

Innerskin x Hydrafacial at La Wellness Galerie perfectly reflects Hydrafacial’s hypergrowth omnichannel strategy in its truest form, offering the brand’s full treatment experience to shoppers in an elevated aesthetic setting within a premium retailer. Hydrafacial is known to drive consumer traffic to its partners’ businesses, from medical aesthetics practices and spas to retail and hospitality locations, serving as a gateway to other products and treatments.

“We at Innerskin understand the important relationship between skin health and beauty. Our friends at BeautyHealth share this vision, and we couldn’t be more excited about partnering together to bring Hydrafacial to the new wellbeing destination in Paris, La Wellness Galerie,” said Innerskin President and CEO Chrystelle Eid. “Our team of experts puts Hydrafacial treatments as a critical step in all of our skincare plans, as healthy skin is more receptive to our other medical treatments. We look forward to sharing this with the broader French community.”

The new concept La Wellness Galerie of Galeries Lafayette spans 30,000 square feet and offers a unique experience that brings together the best experts in wellness, beauty, self-care, energy and sport.

Consumers may book a Hydrafacial treatment with Innerskin online now at the Galeries+Lafayette+wellness+site; the first appointments are available for September.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydrafacialTM, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skincare solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2FHydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

About Innerskin:

Innerskin is an innovative Paris-based aesthetic clinic provider. Together with our industry-leading team of doctors and aestheticians, we offer a highly personalized approach to skincare that transcends the traditional boundaries between health and beauty. Our unique approach is grounded in the belief that for skin to shine on the outside, it must first be healthy on the inside. All our treatment plans are non-invasive and tailored to the specific needs of each community member. To book and consultation or for more information, visit www.innerskin.fr

