RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, has turned to RingCentral for end-to-end business communications needs at Ryder’s fleet maintenance and rental locations. With nearly 800 locations nationally, Ryder uses RingCentral MVP™ (Message, Video, Phone™) to unify operations to a large number of facilities so representatives can seamlessly operate from anywhere. Operational improvements from the rollout of RingCentral MVP has led Ryder to additionally deploy RingCentral Contact Center™ to power customer support for Ryder Last Mile, providing home delivery of big and bulky products with white glove installation through a network of carriers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

With nearly 90 years of experience in commercial trucking and transportation logistics, Ryder has become an industry leader in meeting all aspects of businesses’ supply-chain needs, including warehousing, distribution, truck leasing, third-party logistics, cross-border transportation, last-mile delivery, and more. As a large and growing company, Ryder attributes its success to always looking for ways to improve the customer experience. The RingCentral platform allows each location to more easily configure systems and route calls to specific branch sites, which enhances the customer experience.

“With RingCentral, we ensure customers reach the person they are trying to get hold of,” said David Bartos, senior telecom manager for Ryder. “It provides for a much more streamlined customer experience, and the mobility it offers helps keep our teams connected, even when they’re on the go. Because our Used Vehicle Sales representatives now all have the RingCentral mobile app on their cell phones, they can make and receive calls on their business numbers when they’re away from the office much more easily and efficiently—helping them improve customer service and close business.”

Ryder is also using RingCentral Contact Center to power customer support for Ryder Last Mile, its customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. That department’s team of 180 agents has been able to stay responsive to customers and drivers—and deliver outstanding service—despite being 100% remote since March 2020 when the pandemic began forcing remote work. “Those agents are all working remotely, and they’re handling 30,000 calls on average per month. But because they can join call queues and take calls so easily from their laptops, the team hasn’t missed a beat,” notes Bartos. Ryder Last Mile’s support agents are also using a RingCentral integration into their Salesforce environment, which lets the agent see a caller’s profile and history before picking up.

“We have been thrilled to work with Ryder on their digital transformation journey. Business communications is a key asset in today’s mobile world, especially for a company whose employees are working from everywhere,” said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer for RingCentral. “Balancing employee productivity and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction is no small feat, and we are equally dedicated to ensuring Ryder is successful in delivering a seamless communications experience for their employees and customers alike.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005092/en/