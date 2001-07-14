NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced the winners of its North America Partner Awards for its Fiscal Year 2022 (FY’22). These North American partners exemplify and share NetApp’s customer obsession, solving business challenges with NetApp’s industry-leading hybrid multi-cloud solutions and services. The winning firms have excelled in selling NetApp® solutions in categories such as cloud, flash, the FlexPod® platform, and the NetApp Keystone™ portfolio over the past fiscal year.

“Right now is an exciting time to be a NetApp partner,” said Jenni Flinders, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. “As a partner-led organization, we’re dedicated to helping our partners provide their customers with market-leading hybrid multi-cloud solutions and services – and consumption models that fit their business needs. The partners recognized here have demonstrated their understanding of our portfolio and the value of doing business with NetApp to be named at the top of these categories.”

“At WWT, we operate at the forefront of innovation and progress with our partners to lead our customers all over the world into the future – and we’re able to do that in part due to our deep understanding and implementation of NetApp’s robust hybrid multi-cloud portfolio and flexible consumption models,” said Brent Collins, Senior Director, Data Strategy & Emerging Solutions at WWT. “We’re thrilled to be recognized across three separate categories for NetApp’s North America Partner Awards, and we look forward to helping our joint customers differentiate their business with world-class IT solutions.”

North America Partner Award Winners for NetApp FY’22

Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY’22 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories. Winner: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Recognizing overall NetApp FY’22 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories. Growth Partner of the Year: Recognizing the ability to generate significant year-over-year (YoY) growth in NetApp revenue across the portfolio. Winner: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Recognizing the ability to generate significant year-over-year (YoY) growth in NetApp revenue across the portfolio. Flash Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall FY’22 flash revenue, positive YoY growth, and strategic account wins. Winner: General Datatech (GDT)

Recognizing overall FY’22 flash revenue, positive YoY growth, and strategic account wins. Commercial New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: Recognizing the highest number of net-new accounts to NetApp in the commercial segment, with focused sales efforts on helping customers achieve digital transformation with NetApp solutions. Winner: CDW

Recognizing the highest number of net-new accounts to NetApp in the commercial segment, with focused sales efforts on helping customers achieve digital transformation with NetApp solutions. Cloud Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall FY’22 cloud data services revenue and deployment of a focused cloud digital transformation strategy that aligns with the NetApp cloud vision. Winner: AHEAD

Recognizing overall FY’22 cloud data services revenue and deployment of a focused cloud digital transformation strategy that aligns with the NetApp cloud vision. FlexPod Partner of the Year: Recognizing a strategic approach and commitment to generating FlexPod sales and net-new account acquisition. Winner: Computacenter

Recognizing a strategic approach and commitment to generating FlexPod sales and net-new account acquisition. Keystone Partner of the Year: Recognizing a strategic sales and marketing approach to drive significant growth in NetApp Keystone adoption. Winner: Insight Enterprises

Recognizing a strategic sales and marketing approach to drive significant growth in NetApp Keystone adoption. U.S. Public Sector Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY’22 revenue and year-over-year (YoY) growth in the U.S. Public Sector market. Winner: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Recognizing overall NetApp FY’22 revenue and year-over-year (YoY) growth in the U.S. Public Sector market. State, Local, and Education (SLED) and Net New Account Partner of the Year: Recognizing robust sales efforts resulting in highest overall SLED business, while also driving net-new account acquisitions and revenue wins. Winner: CDW-G

Recognizing robust sales efforts resulting in highest overall SLED business, while also driving net-new account acquisitions and revenue wins. Department of Defense (DoD) Partner of the Year: Recognizing strong performance in the DoD space, propelled by dynamic customer relationships and a commitment to growth. Winner: N2Grate Government Solutions

Recognizing strong performance in the DoD space, propelled by dynamic customer relationships and a commitment to growth. Intelligence and Growth Partner of the Year: Recognizing profound sales and technical expertise in the Intelligence space contributing to significant overall YoY percentage growth in the US Public Sector. Winner: Flywheel Data

Recognizing profound sales and technical expertise in the Intelligence space contributing to significant overall YoY percentage growth in the US Public Sector. Civilian Agencies Partner of the Year: Recognizing a strategic approach to sales and marketing, paired with demand generation efforts resulting in Civilian business growth. Winner: CTG Federal

Recognizing a strategic approach to sales and marketing, paired with demand generation efforts resulting in Civilian business growth. Service Provider of the Year: Recognizing strategic sales initiatives for globally deployed services that are easy to use and offer creative solutions. Winner: Lumen

Recognizing strategic sales initiatives for globally deployed services that are easy to use and offer creative solutions.

Regional Partner Award Winners for FY’22

These awards recognize overall FY’22 revenue, YoY growth, strategic account wins, a significant focus on NetApp solutions, and participation in regional partnership activities.

North Most Valuable Partner: Winner: Mainline RTP

South Most Valuable Partner: Winner: ePlus

West Most Valuable Partner: Winner: InterVision

Canada Most Valuable Partner: Winner: CDW Canada



