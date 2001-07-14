Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has released its annual Global+Sustainability+Report which highlights the company’s progress in advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues over the past year.

FIS made continued progress last year in several key areas, including its efforts to drive financial inclusion, advance the workforce of the future, foster inclusion and diversity and help communities thrive. As a result, MSCI+increased+its+ESG+rating of FIS from an “A” to an “AA” which is the second-highest possible rating and distinguishes FIS as a leader in its industry.

“As the world continues to shift to a resiliency-based economy, FIS remains focused on advancing sustainability," said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. “Our clients, colleagues and communities expect us to appropriately address environmental, social and governance issues important to them, and we take action every day to do this. At FIS, corporate sustainability is a team effort, and it has become part of our decisioning criteria as we run the business.”

As part of its commitment to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, FIS reduced overall energy use by 22 percent, water usage by 20 percent, and Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 21 percent in 2021. The past year’s results are in line with the company’s Climate+Action+Plan, which includes FIS’ aspirational goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality for its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2025.

The Global Sustainability Report also highlights FIS’ progress in advancing inclusion and diversity across its various stakeholder groups. For example, FIS increased the number of leadership positions held by women, globally, by 4% since 2019. Additionally, FIS invested more than $30 million in minority-led fintech startups since 2020 as pledged.

In the past year, FIS has been named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list, recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity, and honored as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

Read the full FIS Global Sustainability Report: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fisglobal.com%2Fen-gb%2Fglobal-sustainability

