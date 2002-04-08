MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. ( MBCN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2022.



About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

